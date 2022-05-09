Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Standard Bank restores all system problems

LOCAL

Standard Bank says it has restored all system problems that affected its retail customers using its banking app, ATM, point of sale and online banking.

The bank reported that the technical issue resulted in customers not being able to do their transactions on Sunday morning.

Head of Digital and E-Commerce at Standard Bank, Andrew van der Hoven says, “We can confirm that our systems are now working as per normal we would like to apologize to our costumers for the disruption during this period.”

Source: SABC

