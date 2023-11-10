Starvation is currently underway in Gaza amid the ongoing attacks by Israeli forces

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The ongoing aggressions in the Gaza Strip have led to Palestinians starving to death as Gaza remains without electricity, food aid, water, and lack of medical supplies.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show earlier today, Vice Chairperson of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) Shaniaé Maharaj, said that the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) is engaging in a war against innocent civilians of Palestine and not against the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, as they purported.

“I think it is in line with Israel’s military directive. They have something called a Hannibal Directive, where one of their soldiers is captured by Palestinian resistance, it is within their policy that their hostage is believed to be held,” explained Maharaj. “Israel does not care about legality, but more importantly, they do not care about their own citizens,” reiterated Maharaj.

Photo: X/QudsNen