State capture will continue if there are no consequences: Patel

Trade, Industry and Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel says corruption and capture of State institutions will not be rooted out if there are no consequences for the perpetrators.

Patel was responding to questions from members of the Trade and Industry Committee in Parliament on the impact of corruption and state capture on the economy.

He and his department appeared before the committee on Thursday to brief it about their strategic plan for the next three years.

“Every time there is a slippage, we have got to be prepared to show you we will take action. We can’t guarantee there won’t be slippages. What we can guarantee is we will act on them because if people see there are consequences to wrongdoing, that will eventually dry up the wrongdoing,” says Patel.

He adds: “As long as there are no consequences then it will continue, irrespective of the speeches that we make. It’s when there is consequences, when you take action when you fire people, when they are prosecuted, that’s when you change the mindset that relies on corruption and capturing of State institutions.”

(Source: SABC News)

