State expected to wrap up arguments on second docket in Meyiwa murder trial

Share this article

The state is on Tuesday expected to wrap up its arguments on why an application for a special entry to be made on the record, that the state acted irregularly, should be dismissed in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial taking place at the High Court in Pretoria.

Fisokuhle Ntuli, the fifth accused in the matter on Monday brought the application after the state disclosed a copy of the second docket which implicates the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot only after the trial commenced.

A decision on the docket will, however, be made after the current trial has been finalised.

Ntuli argues this has denied him a fair trial and that he would’ve pleaded differently had he seen the contents of the docket.

State Advocate George Baloyi has argued the issue of disclosure has been dealt with before court and that the application is premature.

“We say the special entries are a route to Appeal Court and therefore presuppose that there must be a verdict of guilty and we are masking a submission that there hasn’t been such a verdict.”

Source: SABC News