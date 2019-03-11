State Security Agency report recommends splitting of agency into two

The High Level Review Panel’s report on the State Security Agency (SSA) has recommended splitting the agency in two to create a domestic and a foreign service.

This comes after the report whose publication President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised on Saturday night, found that former President Jacob Zuma used the country’s intelligence services for his own political and personal interests, most notably against his successor, Ramaphosa.

The report details Zuma’s serious breach of the Constitution, during his nearly nine years in office. It says the SSA targeted Ramaphosa in the run-up to his becoming head of the ANC in 2017, and then president of the country.

Zuma stepped down in early 2018 amid charges of massive corruption. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Former State Security Minister and member of the ANC Sub-Committee on Peace and Security David Mahlobo says government will implement the panel’s recommendations.

“Where wrongdoings have happened, there’s accountability, we’re leaving no stone unturned. In other words we are not only hounding down the foxes. We reaffirm our support on the work that is done, it is part of the resolution of the ANC.”

(Source: SABC News)

Share this article











Comments

comments