State withdraws St George’s Cathedral arson charges, sends suspect for mental evaluation

The state has withdrawn charges against the man accused of setting a portion of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on fire, sending him for mental evaluation instead.

The police’s Andrè Traut says a hospitality establishment in the area captured surveillance footage of the suspect on Sunday, as flames in the basement of the Cathedral were quickly doused. No injuries and limited damage were reported.

The 39-year-old man, from Atlantis, was arrested after being spotted near the crime scene when detectives were investigating. His legal team said that there is insufficient evidence to support the charge of arson against him, confirming that he will co-operate as investigations continue.

It remains unclear whether or not the state will pursue a criminal case.

VOC