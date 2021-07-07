Statement by Georgia Rugby on cancellation of test match with Springboks

In light of the ever present third wave of Covid-19 in South Africa, the Georgia national rugby union team have issued a retraction of their second test match in the country.

“We knew that this match was under doubt but still were hoping to go ahead, but with the latest results we have six positive cases in players and management as well.

Both teams did everything possible to play this match, but unfortunately pandemic situation got worst later these days. One thing we know for sure is that we strictly followed the regulations.

A further update will be issued on scheduled test match against Scotland in Georgia,” said Georgia Rugby