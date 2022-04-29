Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

StatsSA urges Western Cape residents to take advantage two-week extension for the census count

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Statistics South Africa Chief Director, Patrick Kelly, has called on residents of the Western Cape to take advantage of the two-week extension for the census count.

The province is lagging behind with 58% of those who are eligible having taken part.

Approximately 87% of households in the rest of the country have been counted.

Kelly maintains that it has been a struggle to recruit field workers in the Western Cape, particularly in more affluent and middle class areas.

“So, the census only takes place once every 10 years and it’s critical baseline information database for planning for service provision, for policy making and for businesses.”

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.