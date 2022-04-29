StatsSA urges Western Cape residents to take advantage two-week extension for the census count

Share this article

Statistics South Africa Chief Director, Patrick Kelly, has called on residents of the Western Cape to take advantage of the two-week extension for the census count.

The province is lagging behind with 58% of those who are eligible having taken part.

Approximately 87% of households in the rest of the country have been counted.

Kelly maintains that it has been a struggle to recruit field workers in the Western Cape, particularly in more affluent and middle class areas.

“So, the census only takes place once every 10 years and it’s critical baseline information database for planning for service provision, for policy making and for businesses.”

Source: SABC News