Stay safe on roads this holidays

As many plan road trips to various parts of the Western Cape during the Festive season to share the festivities with family and friends, the Western Cape Traffic Department fear road fatalities due to an influx of accidents on the roads during this time of year.

The Department of Transport and Public Works said high traffic volumes are expected during this time of year. Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said the department expects high volumes during this time which will lead to an increase in moving violations, reckless and negligent driving, speeding and inconsiderate driving behavior.

Africa said officials are expected to be tough with those who drink and drive on the roads.

“Motorists can expect to be stopped at mobile testing stations where officials will test the roadworthiness of their cars. Drivers will also be tested for alcohol levels at all road safety law enforcement activations,” he said.

Africa stated that fatigue is a major contributor to crashes and fatalities. Drivers lose concentration over time, which negatively affects their cognitive abilities to respond to emergencies.

“Tired drivers are also more likely to be impatient and take risks. To drive for a long distance without rest is to potentially risk your life and the lives of others,” he said.

Africa stressed that those who do not obey to the rules of the road will be dealt with. To report bad driving, contact.

