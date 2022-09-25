Stellenbosch SRC calls for patience as investigation into racist incident continues

Share this article

LOCAL

The Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council has called on students at the institution to allow the Office of Student Discipline to carry out its investigation into the conduct of one of their fellow students. This comes after Stellenbosch University, this week, suspended a student from its Helshoogte residence after he allegedly urinated on his roommate’s chair while intoxicated, and says it will consider further action, such as a full suspension from the university, once their investigation has been completed.

In May this year a white student, Theuns du Toit, was recorded on video urinating on the belongings of Babalo Ndwayana’s at Huis Marais. Months later, the university’s Central Disciplinary Committee found Du Toit guilty of contravening several of the institution’s disciplinary codes and other offences including contravening the university’s values.

The university says human dignity is non-negotiable and must be respected and upheld. This is the second such incident at the institution this year.

The SRC has challenged residences to reassess their residence cultures to be more inclusive.

In a statement issued regarding the latest matter, the Rector and Vice Chancellor Professor, Wim de Villiers, says while they wish to keep the details surrounding the matter confidential while the investigation carries on. He also adds that they are concerned about the irresponsible use of alcohol on and around campus. The matter will be investigated by the university’s Office of Student Discipline.

On the other hand, the ANC in the Western Cape has called on Stellenbosch University to fully suspend du Toit. Leader of the ANC in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, Cameron Dugmore, says more needs to be done.

“Even though we appreciate the efforts made by the Stellenbosch University to change their code of conduct, it’s clear that more needs to be done. We are calling on the university to act decisively and to suspend the alleged perpetrator,” says Dugmore.

Source: SABC