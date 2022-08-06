Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Stellenbosch university expels student accused of sexual assault

Stellenbosch University has expelled a student found guilty of sexually assaulting a fellow student.

In a statement, the university said the case was concluded on Thursday.

The sexual assault occurred on May 17 at the Majuba residence.

The university said however, the identity of the two students should be concealed.
“No information may be disclosed that enables the identification of any of the witnesses involved in the proceedings. In terms of the SU student disciplinary code the male student has five workdays to appeal the CDC finding and sanction.”

The university distanced itself from the criminal proceedings pursued by the victim.

Deputy vice-chancellor of the university Prof Deresh Ramjugernath said: “The university maintains a strict zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence,

“As management, we reiterate our deep distress regarding incidents of sexual misconduct. The university condemns all forms of crime and any infringement on human rights including gender-based violence in the strongest possible terms. In line with our unfair discrimination and harassment policy we will continue to combat gender-based violence on our campuses.

“Management respects the independence of the SU student disciplinary process and values the expertise of the CDC,” Ramjugernath added.

Source: TimesLive 


