Stellenbosch University extends closing date for funding applications

Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Centre for Undergraduate Bursaries and Loans (CUBL) has extended the closing date for 2023 Stellenbosch University funding applications until 30 November 2022 to allow more students to apply for financial support.

Applications for SU funding opened on 1 July 2022 and will now close on 30 November 2022.

Says CUBL Deputy Director, Gerard Paris, “By extending the closing date, we are broadening the opportunity for students to apply for funding, especially students from the so-called missing middle (gross household income between R350 000 and R600 000 per annum).”

SU funding

A bursary can make a university education affordable. Current and prospective undergraduate students qualify for SU financial support based on two main criteria: financial need and academic merit. Students granted financial support receive the latter in direct proportion to the extent of their financial needs regardless of race and gender. Financial need is determined with the information submitted by the student regarding his or her financial circumstances and is verified by a third party.

E-application process

SU has a new online application process and student access to the new secure, external site is gained using their unique eight-digit SU# (student number) and password. CUBL highly recommends students first review the How to Apply instructions to prepare the required support documents before applying via the my.sun portal. The online form takes approximately twenty minutes to complete.

All prospective and current undergraduate students are encouraged to apply – or reapply – and thus be registered on the CUBL database for 2023 funding allocations, should financial circumstances change unexpectedly.

For any application-related queries, students are requested to please call SU client services on 021 808 9111 or go to the website at https://finaid.sun.ac.za/

Liaise with Petro Mostert, petromostert@sun.ac.za, 0823346193 for more information

Source: Stellenbosch University