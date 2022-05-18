Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Stellenbosch University pledges support for alleged racist attack victim

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Stellenbosch University has committed to supporting the victim of the alleged racist incident with equipment and counselling.

This will be done to ensure that the incident does not affect 19-year-old Babalo Ndwayana’s
academic progress.

Ndwayana has laid charges of housebreaking, crimen injuria and malicious damage to property at the local police station against fellow student, Theuns du Toit.

Du Toit who is white was allegedly caught on a cellphone camera urinating on Ndwayana’s laptop and books on Sunday.

Stellenbosch University Rector and Vice-Chancellor Wim de Villiers says the institution condemns Du Toit’s conduct.

“Stellenbosch university strongly condemns any disruptive or discriminatory behaviour that infringes upon the rights of any student or member of the community of the university. Human dignity is non-negotiable and must be respected, upheld and respected when upheld.”

De Villiers has labelled Du Toit’s behaviour as racist and hurtful.

“I personally also strongly condemn the disruptive, hurtful and racist incident that was captured on the cellphone video at Huis Marais residence on the Stellenbosch campus in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

Du Toit has been suspended pending investigations into the matter.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.