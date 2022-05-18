Stellenbosch University pledges support for alleged racist attack victim

Share this article

Stellenbosch University has committed to supporting the victim of the alleged racist incident with equipment and counselling.

This will be done to ensure that the incident does not affect 19-year-old Babalo Ndwayana’s

academic progress.

Ndwayana has laid charges of housebreaking, crimen injuria and malicious damage to property at the local police station against fellow student, Theuns du Toit.

Du Toit who is white was allegedly caught on a cellphone camera urinating on Ndwayana’s laptop and books on Sunday.

Stellenbosch University Rector and Vice-Chancellor Wim de Villiers says the institution condemns Du Toit’s conduct.

“Stellenbosch university strongly condemns any disruptive or discriminatory behaviour that infringes upon the rights of any student or member of the community of the university. Human dignity is non-negotiable and must be respected, upheld and respected when upheld.”

De Villiers has labelled Du Toit’s behaviour as racist and hurtful.

“I personally also strongly condemn the disruptive, hurtful and racist incident that was captured on the cellphone video at Huis Marais residence on the Stellenbosch campus in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

Du Toit has been suspended pending investigations into the matter.

Source: SABC News