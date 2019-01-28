Universities ready to welcome new students

In the next few weeks students will be commencing the new academic year as universities across South Africa reopen. This include many first-time students starting off their tertiary studies.

According to Vice Dean in Education Faculty at Stellenbosch Professor Aslam Fataar, universities have put in a great amount of effort to make sure that first year students are well informed and prepared for the 2019 academic year,” he said.

Fataar said as prepared as universities are, they are still faced with many challenges. Fataar advices all students to go to the week or weeks of orientation as it would give them a better understanding of the university, their fellow colleagues as well as give them a trial run of what university life is all about.

“The challenge we have with first year students is having to introduce them to all faculties, staff members and the university as a whole as this can be a very confusing time for them, that is why going to the orientation week at the Universities are of fundamental importance,” he said.

Fataar said the other challenges universities face are the large number of people not being registered and coming in on the day to do walk in applications.

“The walk-in applicants pose a yearly threat to all higher education institutes as we [around this time]see thousands of students trying to register, which makes our jobs slightly more difficult because we now have to run around trying to get first year students settled as well as try to accommodate those who register on the day, he said.

Stellenbosch university spokesperson, Martin Viljoen, said students will gather on the university field to form a massive “2019”, symbolising the newcomers’ integration into their new community.

“A new addition to the programme is the newcomer marching from the stadium to Victoria Street on the campus as part of a “Dream Launch” that symbolises the start of their journey to realise their dreams. The students will each receive a card on which they can write their dreams for themselves. These cards will then be placed at various points on the route, especially in Victoria Street,” said Viljoen.

