Stellenbosch University study shows elephant herds carry unique smell

LOCAL

A recent research by Stellenbosch University elephant expert, Katharina von Dürckheim on the African elephant’s sense of smell shows how Elephantidae share a herd odour that helps them recognise members of their herd based on smell.

Von Dürckheim says the African Elephant emits olfactory messages submitted through bacteria in urine and dung it shares while performing their ritualised greeting ceremonies.

This acts as communication hubs allowing them to monitor which elephants are around and possibly ready to mate.