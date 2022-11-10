Stellenbosche university admits need for reform

Share this article

LOCAL

Stellenbosch University says it’s studying the findings and recommendations of the Independent Khampepe Commission of Investigation into allegations of racism at the institution.

The university’s rector and vice-chancellor, Wim de Villiers, has received the commission’s report.

Stellenbosch University asked for a probe following incidents of alleged racism at the institution in recent years.

De Villiers said it’s clear, according to the report, that black personnel and students do not feel welcome at the institution despite deliberate transformation efforts.

He says Judge Sisi Khampepe’s investigation is a milestone and an investment in the wellbeing of the university.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Social Impact, Transformation & Personnel, Professor Nico Koopman, unpacks some of contents of the report:

Incidents of racism

The family of Stellenbosch University student, Babalo Ndwayana, has since welcomed a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute Theuns du Toit.

Du Toit was expelled from the university earlier this year after a video of him urinating on Ndwayana’s belongings went viral.

Race relations at the historically white institution were once again thrust into the spotlight when the video went viral in May this year. It prompted anti-racism protests on campus and the establishment of an independent probe headed by retired constitutional court justice, Sisi Khampepe.

Du Toit was subsequently expelled in July.

The Central Disciplinary Committee found him guilty of racism and contravening sections of the university’s disciplinary code for students and its Amended Residence rules.

NPA to prosecute former Stellenbosch student Theuns du Toit – Sifiso Zungu:

Source: SABC news