Stern warning to motorists driving in the Eastern Cape

Transport MEC in the Eastern Cape Xolile Nqatha has sent a stern warning to motorists who do not obey the rules of the road – saying they will be dealt with harshly.

Nqatha was speaking during the launch of the Province’s Easter Arrive Alive campaign at Kei Bridge outside East London.

The launch included roadblocks and the search of vehicles.

Nqatha says they have deployed additional law enforcement officers in strategic routes across the province.

“We will have no tolerance against the those who break the rules of the road. People will be arrested, we urge motorists and pedestrians for all to ensure that the rules of the road are obeyed. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility in the first instance for those who drink and drive, we will have no tolerance they will be apprehended.”

Source: SABC News