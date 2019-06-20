Steve Hofmeyr facing criminal charges over death threats to politicians

Share this article

















Fresh from smashing his DStv box up after MultiChoice dropped all of his content, Steve Hofmeyr has now bigger problems than a decoder on his plate: The Afrikaans musician is facing some pretty serious criminal charges – to be laid by the ANC – following an extremely offensive Tweet he posted on Tuesday.

The controversial artist was reacting to recent Tweets from Zindzi Mandela and Phumzile van Damme. You can probably tell which way this is going already…

Death threats Steve Hofmeyr made to Zindzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme

Last week, Mandela led a vociferous Twitter campaign to advocate for land expropriation without compensation. Meanwhile, van Damme seemed to grind Steve Hofmeyr’s gears by… *checks notes*… having the gall to complain about racist abuse earlier this week. His Tweet addressed both issues, and it was downright abusive, to say the least:

Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM

your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it. — Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) June 18, 2019

ANC to open criminal case against Steve Hofmeyr

His promise to ensure their deaths if “they take our lives and land” was extreme in its crass nature. Naturally, his anger has caught the attention of the ANC, who aren’t taking kindly to death threats made against one of their representatives, and a fellow Parliamentarian from the opposition:

“His social media posts denigrating Mandela and van Damme hark back to the cruel apartheid past and its something no South African should tolerate. This demonstrates white arrogance, and it’s a textbook case of white privilege which must be nipped in the bud.” “Our communities must expose such individuals for who they are, and what they stand for: The ANC holds no brief with racists and will have no hesitation in reporting them to the authorities, regardless of their social standing. Racists have no place in a democratic country.” ANC statement

When will criminal charges be filed?

The party are set to open a charge of crimen injuria against Steve Hofmeyr on Thursday morning, at 11:00. They will be in attendance at the Cape Town Central Police Station, just a stone’s throw from Parliament. With the second SONA of the year taking place just a few hours later, it promises to be a frantic end to the week for the ANC

You can read the ANC’s full statement here:

ANC TO OPEN CASE AGAINST STEVE HOFMEYR IN CAPE TOWN pic.twitter.com/xztbPwGVih — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 19, 2019

(Source: The South African)

