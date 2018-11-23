Still no arrests after worshipper killed, imam shot in Cape Town mosque attack

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed, and an imam was injured in an attack on a Cape Town mosque, police said on Friday.

“According to reports the incident occurred on Tuesday at 19:00 at a mosque at Ntlazane Road, Khayelitsha,” police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

“Police arrived at the scene and found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

The four men had reportedly opened fire while worshippers were praying, IOL reported on Friday.

The 30-year-old man died on the scene due to his injuries, while the imam was transported to hospital for further treatment.

The funeral of the man was held on Wednesday. No arrests have been made yet.

Earlier this year, two worshippers were killed and several wounded in a stabbing attack at a Malmesbury mosque in June, News24 reported.

The Hawks said in a statement that the attacker had been identified as 23-year-old Nur Arawal from Somalia.

Arawal was an outpatient at Bellville’s Karl Bremer psychiatric hospital from 2013 until recently, Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

Arawal was shot dead by police officers following the attack.

The Muslim Judicial Council’s Mishka Daries said: “The Muslim Judicial Council is deeply disturbed by the tragic incident that took place at a Khayelitsha mosque. Our understanding is that armed gunmen entered the mosque and shot at congregants. We’re not sure what exactly the reasons for the attack are. Formally, our understanding is that it was a personal matter.”

