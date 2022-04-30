Sting nets Cape Town top cop for escorting ‘agent’ transporting drugs Philani Nombembe

A top Cape Town cop has been bust in a sting operation for allegedly escorting a drug trafficker who was actually a police intelligence agent.

The agent allegedly paid Lt-Col Vincent Zaba R20,000 for the safe passage of drugs during a sting operation in October and November 2021.

Zaba, 54, is the acting commander of the Table Bay Harbour police station. He is also accused of selling 25 rounds of ammunition to the agent for R2,000.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the anti-corruption unit arrested Zaba at work last Friday. He appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on the same day.