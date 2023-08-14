Stop COCT protest electricity increases

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

Stop COCT will be hosting a protest on the 26th August 2023 at the Cape Town Civic challenging the City of Cape Town (COCT) on the electricity tariff increase instituted last month.

While the protest was originally scheduled for the 9th August it was suspended given the gravity of the taxi stay-away that rocked the Mother City last week. This protest follows Stop COCT’s case at NERSA, in conjunction with the GOOD Party, challenging the COCT to lessen the 17.65% electricity tariff increase to roughly 15% as per NERSA’s recommendation.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday morning, Sandra Dixon, Founder of STOP CoCT, explained the purpose of the protest and its history.

“Since the 1st July, people have been buying pre-paid electricity and they have seen the humongous increase of the tariffs which obviously resulted in much less units for people and our credit meter people have seen a big increase in the price of the municipal services some saying that their accounts have gone up to R200 000 and R400 000,” said Dixon.

STOP CoCT has lamented the interactions being had with the City, with the Sandra stating that the Mayor, and his office, have not availed themselves for a discussion, stating:

“The City is just mum, they are hostile towards us. First of all, when we approached the Mayor, it took two or three days to get an answer. At least with the second time we got a quicker response, but we are not dealing with the Mayor’s office we are dealing with the people that issue permits for the protest.”

Sandra further stated that Stop COCT has partnered with various orgnizations, with some opposition parties availing themselves, and has asked residents of the COCT to raise their voices in unison against the electricity tariff by joining the protest on the 26th August at the Cape Town Civic Centre.