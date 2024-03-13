Storage facility ablaze in Beaconvale

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Earlier today, the Fire and Rescue Service of the City of Cape Town received a call regarding a grass fire outside an abandoned building on Connaught Road in Beaconvale. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a storage facility on fire, which was emitting thick black smoke. The City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, stated that containers and load bins containing various materials were on fire.

Firefighting crews from Goodwood, Bellville, Belhar, Brackenfell, and Epping, totalling over 26 staff and eight resources, swiftly mobilized to the scene. Despite their efforts, substantial damages were inflicted on the property’s contents.

Carelse informed, “One firefighter complained of chest pains and received treatment on site before being transported to a nearby medical facility.” The cause of the fire remains undetermined, prompting firefighters to maintain a presence to ensure complete extinguishment.

