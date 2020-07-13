Storm uproots trees across the Cape

Share this article

















The second storm in a week which made landfall in the Western Cape on Sunday has caused chaos across the Cape metropole as gale-force winds uprooted trees and rains caused severe flooding.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said despite the heavy rain and flooding that occurred in informal settlements across the city, no evacuation to emergency shelters was required.

She said mopping-up operations are under way as officials from Disaster Risk Management alongside other City council departments assess the affected areas.

Powell said the informal settlements department will be providing residents with flood kits and the transport department is assisting in handing over sand and milling. The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been requested to provide the affected residents with humanitarian relief.

Powell said roofs were also blown off homes in certain areas across the Cape Flats.

“Roofs were blown off in Manenberg, Heideveld and Lavender Hill, while numerous trees were uprooted, most notably in Tokai, where a house was partially damaged; and in Waterloo Village in Gardens, uprooted trees damaged vehicles,” Powell said.

These incidents are being seen to by the recreation and parks department.

Roads across the city were flooded by the torrential rains and are being attended to by the roads and stormwater department, she added.

The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman said 19 areas across the city had reported uprooted trees across the roadway, including Somerset West, Newlands, Tokai, Kraaifontein, Blackheath, Bellville, Rondebosch and Parow.

Source: ANA

