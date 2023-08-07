Stranded commuters in Mitchells Plain share their frustration

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Mitchell’s Plain bus terminus was shut down this morning leaving scores of commuters stranded, as the taxi strike continues.

Commuters, who now solely rely on Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) to get to and from work were left angry and frustrated as law enforcement officials blocked busses from leaving the terminus just after 05h30 this morning, after reports of the N2 and R300 being closed.

The city’s Kevin Jacobs confirmed the closures at 05h32 on Tuesday morning.

“Cape Town Traffic officers are attending to incidents of public violence on the N2. The N2 inbound is closed at the R300. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and proceed with caution,” he stated.

Upon speaking to bus drivers at the terminus, VOC Journalist Loushe Jordaan Gilbert, who was amongst those stranded confirmed that drivers held a meeting to discuss a way forward, while stranded commuters were left to their own devices.

“I spoke to some of the bus drivers who made it clear that not only were they fearful of our lives, they were worried for themselves also as they were told that a bus was set alight on the N2,” she explained.

GABS spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said that busses were blocked from leaving the terminus because the road closures outside of Mitchell’s Plain blocked off access to most areas.

Several commuters were traumatized stating that the strike is not only affecting them financially, but also mentally and emotionally and they are not sure what to expect on the roads.

“I take a Claremont bus, I have been here since 05h00, I can’t even get through to the Golden Arrow call centre. The sad thing is I have to get to work because it’s no work, no pay and I can’t afford that. I’m a mom, I have kids at home, and I left this morning not knowing if I get home safely.” “Our bosses don’t understand that we are still here our normal times, but we not getting any busses, and they have no compassion for our struggles.” “Die hele Suid-Afrika weet van die taxi strike but die basse verstaan nie. Hulle kan mos net vir ons leave gee in plaas van ons nou ons lewens in gevaar sit.” [sic]

Taxi associations are still adamant that the strike will continue until Thursday, meanwhile GABS said they will operate in all areas, with the exceptions being Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi East, Langa and Mfuleni.

“This means all services from these areas will start and terminate on the outskirts. We are still unable to provide information on any specific buses and services. Delays are to be expected unfortunately but we will try to get to as many passengers as possible. We will continue to update throughout the day as the situation unfolds,” added Dyke Beyer.