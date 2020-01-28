Strandfontein ratepayers accuse City of double standards

Share this article

















Strandfontein residents are reeling after it was alleged that the City of Cape Town allowed film companies to openly destroy the surrounding flora and fauna. Earlier this month startled residents happened to stumble upon a development which they thought was a promised expansion.

On further inspection, the Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association made the discovery that a movie was being filmed on a section of a beach in the area. Since then disgruntled fishermen have come forward claiming the City’s bylaws only apply to locals.

Prior to the filmmaking, fishermen would be fined for driving over the dunes to get to their preferred fishing spot, but since the filming of the movie begun not a single fine has been issued to the persons driving the apparent cranes and trucks over the dunes.

The association’s chairperson Mario Oostendurp has accused the City of having double standards and enforcing the law as it suits them.

“To my understanding, it is when money is exchanged then the City looks past all of this environmental issues and it is not considered,” said Oostendurp.

Furthermore, Oostendurp continued by accusing the City of favouring the more affluent areas where maintenance of beaches are concerned.

“It is about the unfair manner in which the City’s funds and resources are distributed,” he added.

Oostendurp said that it is discriminatory that local fisherman has been denied access to what is arguably the best fishing spot on the False Bay coastline.

Communication between the City and the residents living within the area is apparently bleak. It is alleged that the community were not informed prior to the film being shot at the Blue Flag beach (The Blue Flag is sought for beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators as an indication of their high environmental and quality standards).

The City has allowed the film company to lay apparent heavy steel tracks over the dunes for the purpose of driving yet after decades of pleas from fishermen in the area, nothing has been done to help them redevelop the so-called ‘Broken road’.

Subsequently, Oostendurp said the principle of the matter is the city would not allow a structure like this to be erected on Camps Bay beach.

“Why are they allowing it to happen there?”

The City was unavailable for comment.

