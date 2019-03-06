Strandfontein residents call for police commanders removal

Disgruntled Strandfontein residents and safety community groups have called for the removal of their station commander David Malong’s resignation saying they cannot afford further resignations by officers, while others have requested transfers due to “incompetence” and “victimisation” under his leadership.

The group led by the Community Policing Forum (CPF) held a peaceful picket in front of the Strandfontein police station following the resignation of a long-serving police officer.

CPF chairperson Sandy Shuter said some officers were moved to other units because they could no longer endure working at the police station.

“Recently, a policeman who was loved and respected by the community resigned after lodging numerous complaints against Malong. When nothing was done about his complaints, he was victimised, she said.

“A female officer suffered depression and was hospitalised due to reasons like the others. The officer had to be transferred to Mitchells Plain, where she is currently serving well.

Shuter said the officers were treated with total disregard and instructed to resolve the matter among themselves, because it is just a matter of a clash in personality.

“This it totally ridiculous. Some of the remaining members want to also report him, but because they saw how you get treated when you lodge a complaint, they are opting to be absent from work some days. The toxic environment is affecting their mental health,” Shuter said.

Shuter said most affected by this was the community, as “Malong is refusing to work with the safety community structures after voicing their concerns”.

She said the community is disappointed in the reaction and failure of response in terms of crime.

“I receive numerous complaints from the community, but honestly there is nothing I can do. If we do not receive information from SAPS regarding crime, how will we know what is happening in our areas,” she said.

“ We still do community work and try to curb crime, but we can’t do this with the assistance from SAPS,” she stressed.

“We don’t want an intervention; we want him gone. And not in a week or days to come, but immediately. We cannot have him in our community anymore.

Approached for a response to the allegations, Malong said he couldn’t comment and referred all queries to the provincial police management.

Share this article









1 Share

Comments

comments