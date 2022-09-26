Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Street mania showcases Street-car culture

Celebrate street-car culture at the final Street Mania event of 2022, presented by the Western Province Motor Club at Killarney International Raceway on Friday 30 September and powered by the City of Cape Town in partnership with RACESA, Spin Outlaws, Drift Outlaws and Razor Custom Car Show.

The action kicks off with Drifting and Spinning on the Tar Oval from 4:00pm to 8:30pm, an important part of the City’s commitment to work with Killarney to cater for the spinning and drifting needs of Cape Town’s car enthusiasts.

Once again Drift & Spin Outlaws are offering the street-car racer who wants to try throwing his car sideways a slot in their timetable, with 90 minutes of competition drifting, an hour for the novice drifters, and 90 minutes of Spinkhana action, as Team Cape Town takes on Team Atlantis for cash prizes!

The Team Atlantis drifters led by Shane Green take on Team Cape Town, captained by Riedwaan Oliver, while in the Spinkhana division, former No.1 Boxsie leads Team Cape Town and current No.1 Shandre Green heads Team Atlantis.

Then there’s Street2Strip action on the quarter mile from 6:30pm to 10:00pm, open only to street-legal cars.

Tickets are available in advance via Computicket or at the gate.

For Street2Strip enquiries contact Terri Philander at terri@wpmc.co.za.

For Drifting & Spinning enquiries contact Wageedah Jacobs at wageedah@furipoint.co.za.

For documentation and to enter, contact Terri Philander at terri@wpmc.co.za.

Photo by Dave Abrahams


