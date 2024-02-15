Student accommodation crisis at CPUT persists

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

With the 2024 academic year underway at tertiary institutions across the country, hundreds of students are already battling with a myriad of challenges, particularly funding and student housing.

Last week, videos and images surfaced on social media showing students sleeping in a sports hall at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) Bellville campus with their belongings scattered around them.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, CPUT Spokesperson Lauren Kansley clarified that the individuals seen squatting are not officially registered students but rather applicants who did not secure a place to study.

Kansley acknowledged that while the university receives hundreds of thousands of housing applications annually, it cannot accommodate every applicant.

She said the university is currently vetting students requesting temporary accommodation to ensure they are registered with the institution.

“Every year we have many people rocking up with no application having been done, or they have applied but not for residence; these are processes that need to be done parallel to each other.”

“An application or acceptance to study does not mean that you automatically get a residence space. Despite these challenges, our housing staff has been working around the clock to vet and process hundreds of students.”

Furthermore, regarding challenges with private accommodation, Kansley noted that CPUT initially handled accreditation until the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) took over last year.

However, Kansley stated that NSFAS recently decided to relinquish the accreditation of private housing back to the institution.

“This means that unaccredited private accommodation and the allocation of places into that to NSFAS-qualifying applicants will now become a CPUT responsibility.”

Kansley said that while the university is aware of the challenges faced by these students, the situation has arisen due to a commitment to student welfare.

She also affirmed that the CPUT housing staff is working tirelessly to address the housing needs of the student body.

VOC NEWS

Photo: CPUT/X