Student racism embroils Pinelands High school in controversy and sparks discussions on racism at educational institutions

By Daanyaal Matthews

Pinelands High School has been plastered across social media following the circulation of a social media video showcasing a group of students ‘auctioning’ their black peers, akin to slave auction houses in colonialist times. This incident has led to the disciplinary actions being scheduled against the learners and an investigation by the WCED spurred on by the outcry from political parties, namely the ANC and EFF.

The incident has sparked discussion on social media on how such situations can arise, especially in the context of a school. Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Asanda Ngoasheng, political commentor and inclusivity coach, argues that this issue is indicative of a societal problem, stating:

“To me is that South Africans avoid talking about racism, race, and our painful history. And, as a result, the people who suffer the most are young people.”

Educating the next generations on the inequalities of the past has been one of the focal points of education post-1994, with a great emphasis on the history of apartheid as well as the broader history of colonialism in Africa. However, this incident, in tandem with reports of the usage of the ‘k’ word in Table View and a report of racism at Pretoria High School for Girls, has sparked conversations on whether enough is done at schools to combat the propagation of racism into the next generation.

For Ngoasheng, this issue is representative of a multifaceted problem both from the perspective of the schools and parents.

“They don’t seem to be aware that what they’re doing is reenacting the pain and the trauma and the suffering that their own ancestors experience, which tells me that their parents haven’t done their job, which is to talk to them about their history, which also tells me that the school hasn’t done their job, which is to talk to them about the history of slavery, colonialism, apartheid, and everything else in between,” added Ngoasheng.

VOCNews

Picture: AFP