Student suicides surge: Sadag raises alarm

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) sheds light on the concerning increase in student suicides. Four learners from Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park, Gauteng, reportedly ingested poison within ten days. With 70 schools reporting suicide incidents in the past six months.

Speaking to VOC News Sadag’s Jane Mashava expressed deep concern, stating, “It is very unfortunate that we have been losing lives of youngsters to suicide. Our learners are going through a lot, and they are experiencing very stressful situations.”

Mashava stressed the importance of maintaining a supportive school community, emphasizing the need to create a safe environment where learners feel comfortable expressing their feelings and struggles.

She highlighted the necessity of promoting open communication about mental health and awareness, particularly regarding depression. “We need to let everybody understand that depression is a real illness and is not seen as a sign of weakness. We need to open up those lines of communication so that when our young people feel like they are struggling they can reach out to us.”

Sadag ensures support is available round the clock, every day of the year, with counselors ready to assist. Anyone in need of help can contact Sadag on 0800 567 567.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay