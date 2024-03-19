Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Students from the University of Cape Town (UCT) have called for a mass gathering at the Jammie steps on Wednesday, 20th March, at 1 pm.

This comes amid the annual Israeli Apartheid week, which takes place at the campus every year. The UCT Palestinian Solidarity Forum (PSF) Chairperson Anwar Adams told VOC News that prospective attendees can expect international guests, with a notable speaker whom the forum has reached out to the Yemeni armed forces Ansarullah resistance movement.

“They have imposed a naval blockade against all Israeli ships on their way to Israel, except the ships taking aid to the Palestinian people. Failure to do so will mean the Ansarullah will strike those ships in support of Gaza as an act of resistance to put pressure on the Israeli entity,” explained Adams. “Israel is now facing an economic crisis because of the naval blockade against them, preventing their maritime trade functioning at an optimal level. This naval blockade has also had a ripple effect on trade throughout the world.”

Adams added that he hopes to see students coming out in their numbers to support the course.

*This is still a developing story

Photo: Supplied