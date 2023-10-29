Students stopped from hosting night vigil in honour of Palestinians who face ongoing attacks

Share this article

Amid ongoing attacks by occupation forces against Palestinians, a group of students at Stellenbosch University, linked to the Palestine Solidarity Forum (PSF) society, were stopped from hosting a vigil on Friday evening.

Addressing these claims, SU responded to VOC News stating the application to host the vigil never abided to the seven day application period.

“As part of our student communities, student societies at our university operate in accordance with guidelines designed to ensure that their activities are consistent with free expression, diversity, and inclusivity, while also respecting the rights and dignity of all members of our academic community.

These guidelines and protocols specify a seven-day application period to enable the University to involve and prepare all the external and internal role-players, a specification that was unfortunately not adhered to in this instance. As such SU could not grant permission to proceed and this was communicated accordingly,” read the statement.

However, screenshots from students show that last year a Ukrainian demonstration was granted permission for, three days before the event was set to be held. Moreover, an anti-racism rally was also granted permission for in less than seven days.

“Stellenbosch University is once again attempting to absolve themselves of accountability using the same tactics if [of] burying us in bureaucracy and technicalities which they’ve always used to silence those advocating for Palestinian liberation. It is deeply troubling and abhorrent, ” added the student.

This is a developing story.