Study reveals more extreme rainfall in parts of SA over past 50 years

Rainfall in certain parts of South Africa has become more severe over the past 50 years. This is the findings of research from the University of Pretoria.

The studies were led by Charlotte McBride of the South African Weather Service among other role players.

Associate Professor in Meteorology at the university, Liesl Dyson, explains how this research can be used by local authorities to better assist communities.

“We see that there is this tendency of extremes to become more extreme, so that doesn’t necessarily mean only rainfall. It means rainfall, high rainfall values and it also means drought. It means high temperatures. It could also mean low temperatures. So, the normal is predicted to become at the lower frequency of occurrence.”

Source: SABC News