Share this article

Sub-Saharan Africa needs R5 trillion invested by 2030 to improve electricity generation and distribution.

According to a report released by Wood Mackenzie Limited, about 600 million people on the continent remain without power and the amount will be needed to solve the region’s long-standing electricity access problem.

Electricity demand in the region is expected to increase nearly eight-fold by 2050.

The report states for Sub-Saharan Africa to meet the United Nations goal of universal access by 2030, further progress is needed through decentralised solar and storage grids.

VOC