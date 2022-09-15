Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Submissions opened ahead of adjustment to National Minimum Wage

Local, News
LOCAL

The National Minimum Wage Commission has invited written submissions from interested stakeholders as it prepares for the new minimum wage adjustments.

The current minimum wage in South Africa is R23.19 for every ordinary hour worked, representing an 6.9% increase from the previous wage.

Submissions will be considered before the commission publishes its annual report later this year which will then be handed to Minister in the Department of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, for implementation by arch 2023.

Contributing factors include inflation, the cost of living, wage levels and collective bargaining outcomes and GDP.


