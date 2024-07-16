Sudan call for end to war and formation of ‘interim, non-partisan’ government

Share this article

Sudanese political and civil forces have called for an end to the war in the country, more humanitarian aid to be allowed to be distributed, and the formation of an “interim, non-partisan” caretaker government. The call was made during the closing stage of meetings in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on Monday, in which 14 Sudanese parties participated, most notably the Freedom and Change — Democratic Bloc made up of political parties and armed movements.

The Addis Ababa meetings began last Wednesday in order to discuss the political process in Sudan, under the auspices of the African Union.

“We stress that the highest priority is to immediately stop the war within the framework of confirming the sovereignty of the Sudanese state, the unity of its structures and people, and its full responsibility for the country, and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid urgently and without hindrance,” it was said by participants in the closing statement. The importance of commitment to implementing the Saudi Jeddah Agreement was stressed.

Riyadh and Washington have been sponsoring talks between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces militia since 6 May last year. They resulted on 11 May in the first agreement between the two sides in Jeddah to commit to protecting civilians, and the announcement of more than one truce during which violations and accusations were exchanged between the two parties. This prompted the mediators to suspend the negotiations.

The Addis Ababa statement condemned “the grave violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces, including killing, rape, displacement, occupying homes, looting and theft of citizens’ property, and occupation of civilian property.” It added that, “The participants agreed on the issues of good preparation and arrangement for the political process and the Sudanese dialogue.”

This dialogue, it was stressed, must be comprehensive and must not exclude anyone except those against whom charges or sentences related to war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide against civilians have been issued in accordance with the law.

“The formation of an interim caretaker government whose tasks, powers, formation, and timing will be discussed among all concerned parties,” is essential, said the meetings’ participants. “This must take into account the experiences of the previous transitional period, and without partisan quotas.”

Source: Middle East Monitor