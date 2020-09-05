Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Sudan declares state of emergency over torrential floods

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Heavy rains for more than a month have led to one of the worst natural disasters in the country in decades.

Source: Middle East Eye


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Copyright © 2020 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.