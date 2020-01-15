Sudan government forces quell armed protest by security agents

Share this article

















Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s sovereign council, said on Wednesday that the country’s airpsace was open, and that all intelligence buildings were under the control of the army, following a revolt by former security agents linked to Sudan’s toppled ruler Omar al-Bashir.

The violence was the biggest confrontation so far between the old guard and supporters of the new administration, which helped topple al-Bashir in April after 30 years in power.

The security agents surrendered late on Tuesday after negotiations with their leaders.

In a televised speech, al-Burhan said he would never allow a coup to take place.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan, reporting from Khartoum, said: “After more than 15 hours of a standoff … the Sudanese armed forces said the situation has been resolved.

“It looks like the situation, for now, has been contained.”

Source: Al Jazeera

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments