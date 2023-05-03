Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Sudan personalities launch national initiative in support of the army

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Dozens of independent, partisan, tribal and academic political figures in Sudan yesterday launched an “inclusive, sovereign, national initiative” in support of the Sudanese army against the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The initiative, dubbed the Nation’s Call for Peace and Democratic Transformation, calls for confronting the targeting of the military institutions and rejecting any “benign” external interference that seeks to internationalise the national crisis.

The initiative stressed that the Sudanese people would deal with their own crisis internally and secure the military’s constitutional and legal right to perform its national duties in order to preserve the constitution and enforce the law.

They went on to call for an immediate end to the fighting, in accordance with measures and arrangements agreed upon by experts and specialists.

The initiative calls for the formation of a national body of civil society organisations with a civil leadership to attract humanitarian aid, provide the necessities of life from internal and external sources, restore confidence in the police, and advocate for support and cooperation to secure the lives and properties of citizens to prevent crime and stop looting.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.