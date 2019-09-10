Voice of the Cape

Sudan’s 1st post-Bashir cabinet sworn in

Sudan has sworn in its first cabinet since the military ousted President Omar al-Bashir in April following pro-democracy mass protests. The new members include Sudan’s first woman foreign minister, Asmaa Abdalla, and a former World Bank economist as finance minister, AP said.

The cabinet is part of a power-sharing agreement between the military and pro-democracy demonstrators.

The agreement was signed following pressure from the US and its Arab allies, amid growing concerns the political crisis could ignite a civil war.

The new prime minister, Abdallah Hamdok, is still negotiating with the pro-democracy movement over the last two cabinet posts.

(Source: Russia Today)


