Suella Braverman sacked, David Cameron returns, and the ruckus in the House of Commons is in the midst of pro-Palestine protests

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

Suella Braverman has been sacked.

That’s the headline across British newspapers and tabloids as the former House Secretary was ushered out of Downing Street after creating controversy with her penmanship in the Times, wherein she critiqued the police for their apparent bias towards pro-Palestinian activists.

Her sacking has resulted in the return of former Prime Minister David Cameron, a move that came as a surprise to many, welcomed by some while critiqued as desperate by others.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show on Tuesday, Khalil Charles, Deputy Editor of TRT World, discusses the sacking and the possible reason that Braverman would write the controversial article, knowing the pressure against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“It’s unusual what she did because she did not get the permission of the Prime Minister. I think one of the reasons she did that was to put herself out, and away, from the Prime Minister because, in a year’s time, there is going to be an election,” said Charles.

The position of the Tories has been the subject of major speculation, with recent polls, such as one by acclaimed marketing company Ipsos, indicating the ruling party has largely lost the British majority to Labour and Sunak losing support internally.

According to Charles, this situation has crafted the circumstances for Braverman to believe that she could usurp the position of Sunak and hold the helm with conservative support, stating:

“I believe she feels she is in a good position to challenge herself to be the leader of the party. The party seems as though it will be the opposition, that it will lose the upcoming election, but all these things are indicative of the kind of melee and confusion across the political body.”

Given the escalated violence in the Gaza Strip, calls for a ceasefire have rung across Europe, including Britain. In Britain, however, the political elite have been at odds with the masses, with Sunak declaring the loyalty of the United Kingdom to Israel while his constituents march in the streets in their thousands, supporting the Palestinian people.

According to Charles, the protests in the United Kingdom have reached the levels of those during the Iraq anti-war protests, where it was estimated that close to a million protestors flocked to the streets of London.

“The majority of people stand with the Palestinians and are appalled by what is happening, but the establishment has always had a very strong relationship with the Israeli government and has tried all it can on this occasion to keep the Israelis on board,” said Charles.

Charles argued that Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle is an attempt to return to normalcy by offering the British a known politician in the stead of Braverman with the appointment of David Cameron as Foreign Secretary, stating:

“I think Rishi Sunak has decided to pull things back a bit; the decision to bring Cameron back into the cabinet, is very strange, but one that suggests that he wants to get a more balanced country and a more balanced cabinet, which might put them in a better position to do something substantial in the next election.”

While the future of British politics is still to be determined, the growing calls for a ceasefire and condemnation of Israel have rocked the European continent, which has left many to ponder how much longer the Israeli regime can continue its bombardment and rhetoric.

“I really feel that it is not long before the Israelis can take the pressure that is going against them, and the way they are treating the Palestinians has to stop,” added Charles.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm