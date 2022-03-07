Suicide crisis soars in SA

Share this article

An unknown man sustained fatal wounds after he jumped from a local shopping centre in Claremont, Cape Town on Monday morning. According to local police, the victim was declared deceased by medical personnel on arrival. Subsequently, an inquest has been opened for further investigation.

The country has seen an unfortunate uptick in suicide of men. It is now especially highlighted with the ailing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on citizens.

A week ago, SA Rapper Rikhado Makhado, 34, popularly known as Ricky Rick ended his own life due to depression.

According to reports, 13 774 suicides were reported in South Africa in 2019. Of these deaths, 10 861 were men while 2 913 were women.

While the severity of mental health is critical, it is often ignored and greeted with hostility, as attitudes and stigma toward mental health persist globally.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group can be contacted on 0800 121 314, or send an SMS to 32312 and a counsellor will call you back. If you identify any warning signs from anyone around you, get them help, you could potentially save a life.

