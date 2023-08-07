Sunni Muslims Remember the Ahlul Bayt in Cape Town

Share this article

Cape Town – The Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre and Cape Town Ulama Board played host to a public event on Sunday 6th August 2023 at the Masjidul Kareem Hall in Eagle Park, where prominent scholars from the Ahlus Sunnah perspective discussed the pivotal events of Imam Hussain and Karbala.

The event was opened by Hafez Adam Ziyaee and his group with the melodius recitation of Quraan and Dhikr. Moulana Umar Mdoka gave a brief message to the public of the significance and importance of attending such a gathering.

Various Guests recited Praises and poetry in remembrance of the Ahlul Bayt, guests reciters were Faraz Ahmed Habibi and Hafez Mubeen Ashrafi.

Talks were delivered by Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee, Shaykh Fakhrudeen Owaisi Al Madani and Mufti Sayed Haroon Al Azhari , the speakers focused on ther overview of the historical background of the incident and put it in perspective within the broader context of Islamic history. The discourse then shifted focus to the importance of the selfless sacrifice of Imam Hussain, and its role in upholding justice and dignity in the face of oppression.

The scholars provided clear insight into the battle of Karbala, and emphasized on the courage and selflessness of Imam Hussain, as they highlighted that it was a battle between good and evil forces.

The event was attended by a large number of individuals from all walks of life, who left with further knowledge and understanding of the incidence of Imam Hussain and Karbala. The Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre and Cape Town Ulama Board extends its heartfelt gratitude towards attending guests for making the event a success.

Source: Sayed Ridhwaan | Hijazi Channel