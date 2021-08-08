Supreme Court grants convicted Dros rapist Ninow leave to appeal life sentence

Share this article

















The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein has granted convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow leave to appeal his sentence.

The High Court in Pretoria slapped Ninow with a life sentence after finding him guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl that he had followed to the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria in September 2018.

The Supreme Court of Appeal granted Ninow leave to appeal after the Pretoria High Court rejected his bid to challenge his sentence.

Nicholas Ninow followed victim to the bathroom, court hears:

Ninow was also sentenced to five years behind bars for drug possession and for defeating the ends of justice, with the sentences running concurrently.

Activist group, Not In My Name, which supported the family during the trial, says Ninow’s bid is a slap in the face of justice. Its Secretary-General Themba Masango says the appeal will re-victimise the young girl and her family.

“We reject that outright, we see that as a real travesty of justice and we see it as a slap in the face to the abused victim and the family and the South African community at large. What he should be doing is actually paying his debt to society being prison, but he at this time want to go appeal a case where it was clear where he himself pleaded guilty,” says Masango.

Dros Rape Trial | Nicholas Ninow details the incident:

Source: SABC