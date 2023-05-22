Surrey Estate community rallies against crime

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

Late last week, the Surrey Estate Community rallied against crime in an Anti-Crime March wherein community leaders, including religious leaders, joined denizens of the Surrey Estate Area to challenge criminals who are allegedly running drug dens.

The march followed an increase in crime, in particular burglaries and hijackings, with community stakeholders like SAPs, religious leaders, residents, and the community policing forum, holding discussions on what could be done to rectify the issue directly.

One of the leaders at the rally was Shaykh Ighsaan Taliep , Chief Director of Academic Affairs of IPSA, who called for criminals to stop their illegal activities and vacate the community. Explaining the logistics of the march, and the organizing of the rally, Shaykh stated,

“We have our Surrey Estate Neighbourhood Watch who are often functioning. They’re basically volunteers in the community as well and via them we understood how crime activities in our communities, in particular Surrey Estate, talking about Greenhaven, Portview, and edges of Manenberg, has been proliferating in our areas. There has been a major concern, of course, in this particular regard, burglaries have been proliferating in the area as well as the fact that we are aware of drug peddling and shebeens operating in the area. So, the community had probably come to a point where we felt almost in a sense, a sense of desperation and something needed to be done. There were meetings that were had and people in the neighbourhood watch particularly were guiding all the processes.”

Shaykh Taliep has stressed the importance of community unity with all stakeholders joining together to tackle the issue of crime but has also applauded the police for following up on the concerns of denizens. “The feedback that we had received from our neighbourhood watch representatives were that the following day and the day ensuing thereafter, so, Saturday and Sunday, that there were about 7 to 8 places that were actually visited on the evening of Friday and that each one of those places were actually raided by the police,” he said.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Criminologist Dr. Simon Howell has added to the discussion by arguing that community members need to work together to curtail the issues of crime but must not engage in illegal activities themselves as that could land them in trouble.

“Well, I think it’s incredibly important that community members take ownership of their own communities and take ownership of their own streets. Just that needs to be fully guarded with two points. One is that a community member shouldn’t take the law into their own hands in the process of doing so, because then they can also be charged and arrested for various crimes, but they should also not endanger themselves in the process. So, drugs and the like, as long as that information is correct, then that’s ok. But then they need to work with law enforcement and CPF’s and the like, so action can be taken? They shouldn’t want to take that action and so, they should also be careful that in doing so they don’t endanger themselves, you know, by creating anger or something in the community,” said Dr.Howell.