Survey finds South Africans have shrinking trust in the internet

South Africans’ trust in the internet has declined since 2019 amid concerns over privacy and protection of personal data.

This is according to an international survey conducted by Ipsos with 14,519 internet users across 20 countries, including South Africa.

The survey found online users want better control over how their personal data is collected, used and sold.

Only six in 10 users on average across the 20 countries said they trust the internet. This is down 11 percentage points since a similar survey in 2019.

Privacy was a major concern: 79% expressed worry about their online privacy.

Many felt internet governance was lacking.