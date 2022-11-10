Survey shows 74% of South Africans say country headed in wrong direction

Almost three quarters of South Africans believe the country is moving in the wrong direction. This is according to a new nationally representative poll conducted by the Rivonia Circle.

“The majority of voters cite unemployment as the biggest issue. Corruption, crime, load-shedding and the cost of living follow unemployment as the major issues South Africans want confronted,” the think-tank said on Wednesday.

The survey, which canvassed a sample size of 2,000 registered voters, nationally representative of age, gender, race and province, points to the possibility of a new political future in SA where no party will get more than 50% of the vote in 2024.

This, it said, will lead to an unprecedented coalition government at national level.

“Almost 74% of South Africans believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction. The poll yielded a margin error of 2.2% at the 95% confidence interval.”