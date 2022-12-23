Suspect arrested at CTIA for possession of drugs

Share this article

On Wednesday 21 December, members of SAPS arrested a 50-year-old suspect at the Cape Town International airport after being found in possession of drugs with the estimated value of almost half a million rand in his possession.

Border Police were busy conducting normal profiling when they noticed the suspect who acted in a suspicious, nervous way as he awaited his flight abroad in the departure hall. They approached the suspect to verify his passport and travelling documents. During the interview he appeared to become even more agitated which created more suspicion and led officers to inspect his luggage.

Upon checking the luggage, they discovered 2kg of heroin concealed in a false compartment inside the lining of his suitcase. The substance is estimated at a value of about R480 000-00.

The suspect appeared in the Bellville Magistrates’ court yesterday after being charged for dealing in drugs, relating to the contravention of Drug and Drug Trafficking Act. The case was postponed to 29 December 2022 for formal bail application. He was remanded in custody.

Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile reiterated that these actions and crime combatting operations will persist well after and beyond the festive season to ensure that our inhabitants, visitors and holiday makers are and feel safe at all times. He commended those involved in the bust for their vigilance and commitment to eradicate the prevalence and trafficking of drugs.

Photo Pixabay

Source SAPS