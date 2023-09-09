Suspect arrested for armed robbery in Brentwood Park

Share this article

LOCAL

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested by Metro Police Officers from the Anti-Economic Crime Task Team yesterday afternoon.

The suspect was apprehended in Brentwood Park for armed robbery and possession of stolen property. While on crime prevention patrols along the R300, the officers spotted two men near a white bakkie. However, the suspects ran away when the officers approached them. Fortunately, the police were able to catch one of them after a brief chase. The apprehended suspect was found with a USB speaker, two cell phones, and almost R 3000 in cash. Upon returning to the bakkie, the victim confirmed that he had been robbed at gunpoint and that the recovered items belonged to him.

The suspect is currently detained at Mfuleni SAPS.

VOC