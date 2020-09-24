Suspect arrested for Kinnear slaying: Hawks

Share this article

















A suspect has been arrested for the murder of Cape Town detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (better known as the Hawks) said on Thursday.

The man was apprehended in Gauteng on Wednesday and will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Friday, Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

Kinnear was gunned down outside his home in Bishop Lavis on September 18 in a murder that has sent shock waves through the criminal justice system.

Mulaudzi said details surrounding the murder remained unclear and it could not be ruled out that more arrests would follow.

Kinnear, 52, investigated several high profile cases, including the extortion charges against notorious Cape Town underworld figure Nafiz Modack.

A few days before he was killed, he also secured the conviction of two men linked to The Firm gang for the murder of a police reservist in Bishop Lavis.

Reports have said investigators established that Kinnear’s cell phone was tracked before he was killed.

The police last week activated a 72-hour plan to hunt down those who killed him.

Source: ANA